Did You Know Kapil Sharma's Mother And Sister Had A Special Appearance In 'Firangi?'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show fame marked his debut as a lead actor in 2015 with Abbas Mustan's Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. He was last seen essaying the lead role in 2017's historical drama titled Firangi, which was also bankrolled by him. However, did you know that Kapil Sharma's family was also a part of the Rajiev Dhingra directorial?

Also Read | Saqib Saleem Opens Up About An Embarrassing Childhood Memory At 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil's sister and mother made a special appearance in 'Firangi'

2017's Firangi marked the second film of Kapil Sharma at the silver screens. The period-drama was both written and directed by Rajiev Dhingra while it was produced by Sharma himself under the banner K9 Films. Firangi's cast is headlined by the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor alongside Monica Gill and Ishita Dutta. However, the film also marked the cameo of the 39-year-old's mother Janak Rani and sister Pooja Pawan Devgan.

In one of the songs titled Sajna Sohne Jiha, Kapil's mother and sister, Janak and Pooja made a brief appearance. If you have watched the music video of the peppy romantic number, it features a lot of women dancing to the tunes of the Punjabi track, among which, two are from Kapil Sharma's family itself. In addition to Kapil's mother and sister, his sister-in-law Muskan Pun also made a special appearance in the music video of Sajna Sohne Jiha.

Also Read | Krushna Abhishek Had Initially Refused To Work On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For This Reason

Check out Sajna Sohne Jiha's music video on YouTube below:

The film was shot in various locations across Rajasthan and Punjab and was released at the box office on December 1, 2017. Not only did the film receive a mixed response from the critics as well as the audience, but also failed to do the numbers at the box office. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1920s and tells the story of an uneducated and jobless young man, Mangatram aka Manga, who aspires to join the police force but fails at all his attempts to do so.

The sister of Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutta plays the female lead and the love interest of Manga, Sargi, in the film. Furthermore, Miss India Worldwide 2014, Monica Gill plays the second female lead in the film as Princess Shyamali Devi. Alongside the trio, Firangi also stars Kumud Mishra, Inaamulhaq, Jameel Khan, Vishal O Sharma, and Aanjjan Srivastavin supporting roles.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kapil Sharma Looks Completely Unrecognisable In This Picture

Watch the trailer of 2017's 'Firangi' here:

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Criticises Gajendra Chauhan For Defending 'The Kapil Sharma Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.