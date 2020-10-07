Mukesh Khanna Criticises Gajendra Chauhan For Defending 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actor Mukesh Khanna has slammed back on Gajendra Chauhan after he spoke in an interview against him and defended The Kapil Sharma Show. Mukesh Khanna in his post on Instagram a few days back had mentioned that the show has 'crass humour', which is why he didn’t make an appearance on it. Read on to know more about the ongoing situation between the two.

The Mukesh Khanna – Gajendra Chauhan Controversy

It all started with a post by Mukesh Khanna who starred as Bhishma Pitamah in the show, Mahabharat. The cast of the classic show had made an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, however, Khanna did not make an appearance. There were speculations going around whether he wasn’t invited or he chose not to go, then Khanna took to Instagram and cleared the doubts.

His captions spoke about how the show has some 'crass humour', double meaning and sees men dressing as women. All of this being the reason of his absence from the episode. Here is his caption - ये प्रश्न वाइरल हो चुका है की महाभारत शो में भीष्म पितामह क्यों नहीं ? कोई कहता है उनको इन्वाइट नहीं किया गया। कोई कहता है उन्होंने ख़ुद मना किया।… ये सच है की मैंने ख़ुद मनाकर दिया था। ….कारण ये कि भले ही कपिल शो पूरे देश में पॉप्युलर है।परंतु मुझे इससे ज़्यादा वाहियात शो कोई नहीं लगता। फूहड़ता से भरा हुआ, डबल मीनिंग जुमलों से भरपूर, अश्लीलता की ओर हर पल मुड़ता हुआ ये शो है। जिसमें मर्द औरतों के कपड़े पहनता है।घटिया हरकतें करता है और लोग पेट पकड़ कर हँसते हैं।….!

Through his caption he wanted to convey - "The questions that why was Bhishma Pitamah not a part of the episode, was he not invited or did he choose not to come have gone viral. The truth is that I refused from being a part of the show, the reason being even though it is popular across the world I find it really disgusting. The show is full of stupidity, it has double meaning jokes and often revolves around vulgar humour. The show has men dressed up as women, doing rubbish stuff and people laugh at it..."

Gajendra Chauhan’s response to this post

Gajendra Chauhan in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar defended the comedy show and spoke in its appreciation. Chauhan mentioned that the show has attracted for itself a massive audience in all these years. Gajendra also mentioned that if men dressing up as women is an issue with Khanna then he should have walked out of Mahabharat also as in one of the sequences Arjun dresses up as a woman and dances.

Mukesh Khanna’s latest replies to Gajendra’s statement

Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram again on Tuesday, October 6th to upload an IGTV video as a response to Chauhan’s statement. In a five minute long video, Mukesh Khanna has expressed his angst as to why Gajendra was comparing the Mahabharat to a comedy show and that Arjun danced and dressed like a woman because there was a very 'significant reason' behind it. Through his caption, he gave a gist of the things he said in the video and called Gajendra and “agyaani” meaning who doesn’t know about the facts. His caption said - Gajendra तुम अज्ञानी हो !!.... HOW CAN YOU COMPARE MR DHARAM RAAJ !!

