Krushna Abhishek Had Initially Refused To Work On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For This Reason

Krushna Abhishek, in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, had revealed that he was not intending on joining the cast of the show. Krushna Abhishek, who is one of the beloved comedians from the show, had no plans of joining the show and had refused the initial offer. The reason he did this was revealed by the actor himself when he claimed that he did not want to cross-dress on the show.

Krushna Abhishek was not going to be part of The Kapil Sharma Show

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Has 'Something Fun Coming Up For Kids', Shares Glimpse On Instagram

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of the show spoke about the good times they have had with each other. The channel completed 25 years and thus a special episode was held for the members of the show. Kapil, along with the rest of the cast, did his act and amid that, he made a revelation about not wanting to be part of the show as he did not wish to crossdress.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With His Cat

A running joke about the show is that Kapil often transforms men into women on his show. This refers to Kapil’s choice of making a majority of men on his show crossdress for comedic purposes. However, this condition served as a major red flag for Krushna Abhishek as he did not intend on doing so. However, Kapil managed to convince him later on and thus Krushna Abhishek got on the show. Currently, Krushna Abhishek plays a female character named Sapna on the show.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Shares BTS From His Show's Mahabharat Episode On Twitter, Fans Shower Love

Kapil Sharma revealed that he convinced Krushna Abhishek to come on the show and thus he joined the cast. Kapil also revealed that he gave Archana Puran Singh’s example to Krushna Abhishek while they were on the topic of cross-dressing. Kapil revealed that after the discussion, Krushna somehow agreed with him on the idea and thus managed to get on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most beloved shows on Indian television and fans have loved the chemistry among the characters on the show.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kapil Sharma Looks Completely Unrecognisable In This Picture

A while back, a tiff between Mahabharat actors broke out when Gajendra Chauhan called out Mukesh Khanna on his remarks against The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor had earlier stated that The Kapil Sharma Show was vulgar in nature and thus refused to come on the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.