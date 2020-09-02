Karanvir Bohra-Shruti Seth Starrer 'Shararat' Was Loosely Based On THIS American Show?

Karanvir Bohra has starred in several TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Ki, Dil Se Dua and Naagin 2. The actor is most popular for his character as Dhruv, on the fantasy show Shararat. Karanvir Bohra’s show Shararat followed the story of three women belonging to different generations of a family, who inherit supernatural powers. They practise magic for fun and use their power to solve their daily problems. Shararat was loosely based on an American sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

DYK Karanvir Bohra's 'Shararat' was based on this show?

The American sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch starred Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nick Bakay and Nate Richert. The show followed the story of Sabrina, a teenager with magic powers, who comes from a long line of witches. She lives with her aunts who teach her witchcraft. The American show's character as Sabrina was similar to Jia's character on Shararat.

Karanvir Bohra’s show Shararat starred Farida Jalal, Poonam Narula, Eva Grover, Mahesh Thakur, Shruti Seth, Simple Kaul and Karanvir Bohra. Shruti Seth played one of the leads of the show as the third fairy of their family. Karanvir Bohra played the role of Shruti’s college friend and her love interest, Dhruv. Farida Jalal and Poonam Narula portray the characters of mother and daughter on the show. Mahesh Thakur was seen as Shruti Seth’s father in the show. In Shararat, Jia learns magic from her mother and grandmother while Sabrina learns it from her aunts.

The show which aired from 2003 to 2007 gained immense popularity amongst the audience. During the lockdown, the star cast of Shararat decided to surprise their fans with a virtual reunion. They decided to go live on Facebook on May 19th, 2020. Karavirr Bohra shared this news on his Instagram account and asked his fans to join him for the live session.

Recently, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu announced that they are ready to welcome their third baby together. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are parents to adorable twin daughters Bella and Vienna. The actor took to social media to announce the news with his fans and friends from the industry. The actor celebrates his birthday on August 28, every year. Along with an adorable Instagram post, he shared that this was his 'best birthday gift' ever. Karanvir Bohra also recently made his debut in the world of web series with his show The Casino.

