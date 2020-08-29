Karanvir Bohra's Instagram Announcement & Other Posts That Made News This Week

A number of celebrities made headlines with social media posts this week. A few of the actors announced major life events while others took the internet by storm with stunning pictures and videos of themselves. Have a look at the bunch of social media posts by television personalities that caught the attention of netizens this week.

Top social media posts this week

1. Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to announce a piece of delightful news along with wife Teejay Sindhu. He posted a bunch of pictures where the couple was seen making a small baby statue out of pottery mud. With the creatively adorable pictures, the actor announced that they were having a baby together. He highlighted how blessed they felt about welcoming another member to the family. Have a look at the pictures from Karanvir Bohra's Instagram here.

2. Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently posted a groupfie from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. In the picture, a number of celebrated television actors could be spotted in a festive mood as they got together to celebrate. The picture featured various actors including Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi, and Crystal D’Souza, amongst others. The picture was quick to receive a tremendous response from the audience within minutes. Have a look at the picture from Ekta Kapoor's Instagram here.

3. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has lately been promoting her new fantasy show, Naagin 5. The actor posted a video in her Naagin avatar and fans could not stop appreciating it. The video featured her in a red outfit with heavy gold jewellery. She was also spotted with heavy eye makeup which brought out her naturally beautiful facial features. Have a look at the video from Surbhi Chandna's Instagram here.

4. Hina Khan

Hina Khan recently celebrated the birthday of her mother while being settled at home. The actor posted a bunch of adorable pictures with her mum while wishing her a happy birthday through the caption. She also mentioned how words would never do justice to what she felt about her mother. The sweet post made a huge chunk of her fans comment with heartfelt words and wishes. Have a look at the pictures from Hina Khan's Instagram here.

5. Karan Singh Grover

Actor Karan Singh Grover recently took to Instagram to share a video of what he had been up to, lately. In the video, he was seen making an abstract painting with varied colours. He could be seen completely lost in his work as he painted out a masterpiece called progression. The painting had fixed patterns that added beauty to the piece. Have a look at the painting from Karan Singh Grover's Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Karanvir Bohra and Ekta Kapoor Instagram

