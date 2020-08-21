Did You Know What Is Niti Taylor's Favourite Movie And Song Are?

Niti Taylor is widely noted for her performance in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She plays the role of Nandini Murthy in the TV show. The actor has been a part of several TV shows, films, and music videos. She has garnered a huge fan base over the years. Read on to know about Niti Taylor's favourite movie and song:

Niti Taylor is widely acclaimed for many of her performances in movies. She also has a massive fanbase, but many are unaware of her favourite movies and songs. The actor has quite a list of favourites. According to Tellychakkar, Niti Taylor's all-time favourite movie is Gone Girl and her favourite song is Uff.

Gone Girl is directed by David Fincher and co-produced by Arnon Milchan, Joshua Donen, Reese Witherspoon, and Cean Chaffin. The 2014 Hollywood psychological flick features Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry in key roles. The screenplay of the movie is penned by Gillian Flynn, which is based on the 2012 novel that of the same title.

The movie went on to gain widespread acclaim from critics and the audience. Rosamund Pike's performance received high praise from critics. The film received nominations for Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Award, Screen Guild Awards, and several others. The movie was also commercially successful. Niti Taylor has been a part of several TV shows including Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, Laal Ishq, and others. She has also been featured in movies like Mem Vayasuku Vacham and Pelli Pustakam.

Uff song is from the movie Bang Bang!, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Fox Star Studios. The Bollywood action thriller movie features Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Danny Denzongpa, Javed Jaffery, and Jimmy Shergil in pivotal roles. The critically acclaimed received Mirchi Music Awards. The lyrics for Uff are penned by Anvita Dutt. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Harshdeep Kaur. The songs from the movie were also a huge hit.

