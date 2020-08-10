List Of Bitter Foods You Didn't Know Were Healthy; Check Out

Many people love consuming sweet food. Several people also crave for something salty and spicy, however, bitter never makes it to the list. But many will be surprised to know that bitter food is known to be nutritious and also offers various kinds of health benefits. With all that said now, here are some bitter foods that are known to be healthy.

Bitter foods that are good for you

Bitter melon

The green bumpy long melon is one vegetable that tastes extremely bitter. It is known to be mostly consumed in eastern regions like Asia. It is usually consumed as a veggie or fried. It is widely known to be a nutritious food that helps to regulate and balance blood sugar levels with people who face medical conditions like diabetes.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables include cabbage, radishes, broccoli among many others. These bitter foods are known to have multiple health benefits. They also have compounds that help the body get rid of toxins.

Citrus Peel

Citrus foods include lemons, oranges and other grapefruits. These foods have a tart flavour, however, the outer peel is very bitter. Citrus Peel is known to have higher rates of antioxidants and are known to reduce inflammation.

Cranberries

Cranberries have a tart flavour and taste bitter. They are usually consumed in various forms -- raw, cooked, dried and in other ways. They are also known to have antioxidants like citrus peels that are known to fight bacterial infections. They are also good for heart.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

