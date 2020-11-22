'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya's Goofy Side Will Make Fans Love Her Even More

Shraddha Arya is an Indian actress and model. The Paathshaala actress is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of more than 2 million on Instagram. She often shares her candid posts on her Instagram and her social media feed is a true delight for her fans. Take a sneak peek into Shraddha Arya's fun-loving side.

Have a look at Shraddha Arya's videos

Shraddha, very regularly, shares candid videos with her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih on her Instagram. Shraddha plays the character of Preeta Arora in the show Kundali Bhagya while Anjum plays the character of Srishti Arora. The duo has always been seen having a great time with each other and share the sister bond in real life too.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress also recently shared Diwali pictures with Anjum Fakih and everyone simply loved them. Both can be seen looking radiant and classy in a traditional avatar. Shraddha sported a matching co-ord set with glittery work on it and traditional earrings. Actress Anjum Fakih looked pretty in a traditional dress. Incidentally, the colour of her outfit matched Shraddha's.

Shraddha has been seen in television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. She has also done films such as Nishabd and been a part of major ad campaigns with brands like TVS Scooty, Pears, and Johnson & Johnson. Since 2017, she has been seen in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. She was seen in Nach Baliye 9 with Alam Makkar, in 2019. Arya has acted in various Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil movies.

Anjum Fakih is an Indian television actress and a model. She has appeared in Hindi television series like MTV's Chat House, Time Quake, and Tere Sheher Mein. Currently, she is also seen in Kundali Bhagya. For her role of Shrishti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, she was lately awarded the Best Supporting Actor. She has also been seen in the popular show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani as Rani Rageshwari Singh. She portrayed an evil character in the show. Anjum Fakih has also received the Ford Super Model title.

