Shraddha Arya's List Of Films That She Starred In Before 'Kundali Bhagya'

Actor Shraddha Arya is among the well-known celebrities in the television industry. She is currently the face of Kundali Bhagya. The actor has garnered several accolades for her role in the daily soap. The actor has also acted in several regional language films. Shraddha Arya got her breakthrough on the small screen in the Hindi language show, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She rose to fame with her role in Kumkum Bhagya and then reprised her role in Kundali Bhagya. Talking about the actor’s films and accolades here’s taking a look at Shraddha Arya's various films where she went on to star in before garnering fame through her role in Kundali Bhagya.

Kalvanin Kadhali

Shraddha Arya made her debut with the film Kalvanin Kadhali that released in 2005. The film was helmed by Tamilvannan and starred Shraddha Arya, Sarath Babu, Nayanthara, and S.J. Suryah in crucial roles. The film revolves around S. J. Suryaah who is a Casanova by character and tries to pursue Shraddha Arya, a woman around. He then looks at Nayanthara and tries to woo her. She loves him with all her might, and he's not in favour of that. At one point, he falls for Haritha, but at the same time, he comes to know his true character, and he ends their relationship. The story is about how Sathya changes herself and makes her love come back.

Nishabd

Released in 2007, the film Nishabd is helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jiah Khan, Nassar, and Shraddha Arya in lead roles. The film revolves around a man who's been married for 27 years and falls in love with his friend's 18-year-old daughter.

Paathshaala

Released in 2010, the film Paathshaala is helmed by Milind Ukey and stars Adil Feroz Khan, Nana Patekar, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Arya in lead roles. The film revolves around a new English school teacher who also teaches music but ultimately leads both teachers and students to protest against the leadership of the school. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the storyline and acting skills.

