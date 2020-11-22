Did You Know Shraddha Arya Has Won 'Best Actress' Award For 'Kundali Bhagya' Four Times?

Popular TV actor Shraddha Arya, who rose to fame after starring in Tumhari Paakhi, kickstarted her career in the television industry with Zee TV's talent hunt show titled India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. In addition to appearing in several hit soap operas, Shraddha has also starred in films of various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi. However, did you know she has won the award for 'Best Actress' not once, not twice, but five times?

List of Shraddha Arya's awards in 'Best Actress' category

Shraddha Arya marked her debut in the television industry with Life OK's Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki in the lead role. She later went on to star in multiple television daily soaps. Some of the popular Shraddha Arya's shows include Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Mazaak Mazaak Mein and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. However, the 33-year-old went on the become a household name after she essayed the role of Dr. Preeta Karan Luthra in Zee TV's widely-watched soap opera Kundali Bhagya.

Although most of her award nominations at several eminent Awards shows across the country have been for Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya won her first-ever award in the category of 'Best Actress' but in a 'Negative Role' at the Indian Telly Awards in 2015 for her exemplary performance in Life OK's Dream Girl. The show starred Nikita Dutta, Mohsin Khan and Sudeep Sahir alongside Shraddha and aired from 2015-2016. The Mazaak Mazaak Mein actor joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya in 2017.

Next year, i.e. in 2018, she won the award for 'Best Actress' at the Kalakar Awards and the award for 'Best Actor Female (Popular)' at the Gold Awards for her role in the Ekta Kapoor show. Yet again, in 2019, Shraddha took home the award for 'Best Actor Female (Popular)' at the Gold Awards for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Furthermore, in 2020 as well, she won the award for 'Best Actress (Popular)' at the Lions Gold Awards for her performance in the Zee TV show.

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya headlines the cast of Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar as the male lead. The daily soap aired its first episode in July 2017 and completed three successful years at the small screen this year. Till date, Kundali Bhagya remains to be a household favourite across the country.

