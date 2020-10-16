Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Finally Changes Her Saree After A Month; Shares Video

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya happily shared a video on Instagram, as she got a chance to change her saree, on her show. The show had a number of twists and turns in its storyline during Shraddha Arya's wedding reception sequence with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Throughout these episodes, Shraddha Arya as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya was seen in the same golden saree. Now that Shraddha Arya finally got a chance to change her saree, she took it to social media, to express her happiness.

'Kundali Bhagya' actor finally gets a new costume

Shraddha Arya was seen wearing a golden saree, with beautiful flowers on it on her show Kundali Bhagya. She was given this costume for her wedding reception, which had too many twists and turns. The actor shared a video on Instagram announcing that she finally got a chance to change her saree, after a month. Shraddha Arya who plays the character of Preeta wore a light blue net saree, which had small intricate flowers on it.

She kept her look simple with the choker mangalsutra and medium-size jhumka earrings. She opted for a half sleeve backless blouse, which perfectly matched her saree. Shraddha Arya parted her hair in the middle and curled it towards the end. She completed her look with a pair of gold sandals. She happily twirled around in the video and mentioned the reason in the caption of her video, "When you get to change your saree after a month"(sic).

Kundali Bhagya's episodes

In the recent episodes on Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta get married, but Prithvi and his brother kidnap Preeta. They keep Preeta, Srishti and Janki as hostages. The three women try to escape. Meanwhile, Sherlyn complicates things inside the Luthra house to get everyone arrested.

