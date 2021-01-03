Karanvir Bohra's Cutest Instagram Posts Featuring His New-born Daughter | See

Karanvir Bohra is popularly known among the youngsters for his brief role in the television show, Sharaarat. While he has remained a popular face among the younger audience, he has himself become a proud father of three daughters, with the youngest one having born quite recently. Anyone who follows Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram knows for a fact how excited the actor has been with the birth of his youngest daughter. He has posted a number of pictures and videos on his Instagram with his new-born daughter. Let us have a look at some of these posts.

Karanvir’s collection of posts of his new-born daughter

Karanvir Bohra’s daughters have always been regulars on his Instagram, even before the birth of his youngest daughter. With the latter’s arrival, Karanvir along with his wife Teejay Sidhu have been having numerous moments of joy and celebration with their children. Their youngest daughter is now regularly featured in his social media posts which also contain a few videos. The first post shows Karanvir celebrating the birth of his new-born daughter along with his other two daughters and talked about how happy he is to be the father of three daughters in the caption.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra Shares Video With Newborn Daughter, Says 'my Holy Trinity Is Complete'

The second post shows his baby daughter resting on her father’s toned and muscular body. In that particular post, the actor talks about how her daughter prefers to sleep on him rather than on her crib. The next post shows a sweet yet funny video about how the elder sister of his new-born child is protective of her young sister, even as Karanvir showers his baby with kisses. It is followed by another post in which Karanvir is seen doing his fatherly responsibilities, as he feeds his baby daughter.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic Of Pregnant Teejay Sidhu; Says 'cannot Wait'

The last post shows Karanvir posing with all three of his daughters, even as he carefully holds his new-born baby. While he sports a Christmas cap, his elder daughters seem to be completely hyped about the Christmas holiday season. In the caption, Karanvir talked about how the year 2020 had shaken everyone, but there is still hope. He was recently seen in the film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Welcome Their Third Daughter; Watch

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra Is Back With Family In Canada But Has To Be Under 14-day Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.