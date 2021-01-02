Surbhi Chandna Dances Her Way Out Of 2020 With 'Naagin 5' Cast, Posts A Video On Instagram

Surbhi Chandna is quite active on Instagram and very frequently posts pictures from the sets of her popular show Naagin 5. The actor took to the social media site and posted a fun video with Naagin cast dancing their hearts out to disco beats, in order to welcome the new year. Read on to know more about Surbhi Chandna's video and how the whole cast welcomed the new year 2021.

Surbhi Chandna's video

The Naagin 5 actor took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers on the occasion of New Year 2021, but she posted a very fun video in order to do so. Surbhi shared a video with the Naagin cast, including Sharad Malhotra, where all the actors of the show can be seen shaking a leg to disco beats with co-ordination. Each one of them has donned elaborate outfits and looks full of energy dancing their way out of 2020. Chandna's caption read, "We Will Keep SHining like Disco Balls #naagin5 ðŸ§¿ Breaking into a dance to welcome 2021 #bestteamever". You can see her post here.

Surbhi enjoys a following of 3.6 million on the social media site and her video received more than 110k likes within four hours of posting. A lot of her friends from the industry also commented on the video, wishing her a happy new year and also loving her dance steps. While Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "I am sure the choreographer is Mr. Malhotra. He is doing all the steps in sync ðŸ™Œ happy new year guys â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—", Shivani Gosain wished her a happy 2021. A lot of Surbhi's fans also left their best wishes for the actor in the comments section. You can see some of the comments here.

Surbhi also took to Instagram to post pictures of herself on the first day of 2021. She looked pretty in a blue and white striped co-ord set and could be seen posing alongside a pool. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, open hair, and minimal jewellery and make-up. Her series of pictures received more than 225k likes as fans showered her with compliments and wishes. You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna Official Instagram Account

