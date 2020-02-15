'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | Feb 14: Kajal And Anshuman's Bond Grows Stronger

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai on Zee TV has been gaining a lot of viewership because of the recent twists in the serial. Anshuman and Kajal's love story on the show is also garnering a lot of attention. Here is what happened in the last episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai that aired on February 14.

The episode starts with Rashmi preparing special dishes at her home after getting a dinner invitation from Dr Sharma. She tells Nani that she is preparing food to take to Dr Sharma's home as going empty-handed won't look good. On the other hand, Rochak is talking to someone who informs him that he has shared fake news about the dance competition being cancelled. He then informs him that because of the video, the dance competition may actually get cancelled.

Rochak then threatens him to correct his wrongs as Kajal’s dreams will get shattered if the competition gets cancelled. Rochak’s aide then tells him that he will post another video saying that the first video was fake, and everything will get managed.

In the next scene, Kajal tries calling Anshuman but he doesn’t pick up. Kajal gets worried thinking about whether Rochak’s warning was right. Then her mother comes and asks the reason for her worries. Rashmi then advises Kajal about how she should take forward her relationship and maintain trust at all times.

At Anshuman’s house, he is worried whether the dance competition will get cancelled. If it does, Anshuman’s life will get ruined. Tanya then informs Anshuman that the video was fake as Sonia told her so. Tanya tells him that the competition is still on. Anshuman then leaves the house to inform Kajal about this good news.

Kajal expresses her concerns about whether she will be accepted at his house and by his family members, as his sister Tanya clearly hates her. Anshuman assures her by saying that he will support her in all instances.

Rochak leaves to inform Anshuman about the competition but instead catches Tanya and Sonia having a secret conversation. He eavesdrops and comes to know that Tanya plans to provoke her aunt so that she can create a scene in the party by speaking ill of Kajal’s family in front of everyone. Tanya expects that Kajal would herself break all ties with her family after such a public humiliation.

Meanwhile, at home, Rashmi scolds Sunehri for adding too much sugar in the sweets. Sunehri retorts that even Sharma family’s servants eat better sweets than this. Sunehri tries to make Kajal and Rashmi understand that Sharma family’s financial status is much higher than theirs and they would never be able to match up to them. The episode ends while Sunehri is brainwashing Kajal further.

