'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 11: Rashmi Is Insecure

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Anshuman assures Kajal that she will adjust with his family. He also says that he will help her out. Kajal is filled with gratitude and thanks him for finding a solution to the stressful situation.

Meanwhile, Sunehri warns Rashmi against Tanya. She criticizes her for not drinking tea. Rashmi clarifies that Tanya does not like tea. She remembers how Tanya was eager for Kajal and Anshuman’s engagement and wanted them to get to know each other better.

However, Dr. Sharma is seen busy building a massive bungalow near the Clock Tower for his son and until the work gets completed, the wedding cannot take place. Tanya added that her family might incur the cost of the wedding and is prepping up for the engagement ceremony.

Naani asks Rashmi whether she is okay with Anshuman and Kajal’s engagement ceremony, to which the Rashmi says she is not. Therefore, Naani says she needs to talk and takes Rashmi to her room, only to disappoint Sunehri who thinks they are planning to sell the house.

Rashmi's insecurities

Rashmi meets her daughter and discloses about her insecurities. She is stressed about the fact that Anshuman might not be trustworthy and leave her just as Manu Bhargav did. However, Kajal is confident about her fiancé and assures her mother. When she walks out, Sunehri reveals their conversation to Tanya.

Anshuman arrives at Rochak’s home to ask for his advice. He asks to describe Kajal, which Rochak does poetically. Anshuman asks if he ever loved her. Rochak lies by downplaying his feelings towards her.

After Anshuman, Kajal visits him and reveals her situation. Rochak encourages her to listen to her heart. He also suggests that Kajal fix Anshuman’s meeting with her mother. She gets elated and hugs him tight before leaving.

On the other hand, Tanya visits Rajender and Kamini only to cancel the deal. This takes the couple by shock who starts pleading to her. They did not finish their task and therefore Tanya steps back. But Kamini says she would do anything for the deal to continue. Tanya confirms by asking again and Kamini assures her.

