'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 10: Anshuman Advises Kajal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Rochak gives Kajal useful advise to stop thinking what everyone in Anshuman’s family thinks. He suggests her to make her important decisions. Rashmi visits Dr Sharma’s clinic. He assures her that her daughter will be fine. Dr Sharma also appreciates Rashmi’s upbringing and understands how hard it becomes to manage everything as a single parent. Similarly, she reverts by showering him with praises.

Dr Sharma reveals his desire to be a perfect father-in-law to Kajal. He asks Rashmi about her father’s death. She becomes anxious thinking about how to disclose the truth about Manu Bhargav to him.

After leaving the clinic, Rashmi meets Rochak and says that she does not trust Anshuman. She tells him that she does not believe Anshuman’s intentions and is scared that he might leave her daughter later. Therefore, she asks Rochak’s assistance to prove his loyalty towards Kajal.

Anshuman advises Kajal

Anshuman praises Kajal for her impeccable moves. However, Kajal thinks her mother believes Anshuman to be irresponsible like Bhargav. When Anshuman asks her whether she was fine, she reveals everything to him. But Anshuman explains how she is protective like any other mother. He calls it obvious and tries vanishing her insecurities.

Tanya visits Rashmi’s home without informing her. Rashmi gets confused considering Tanya has come for her money. She reveals that she has her money. Moreover, Tanya keeps taunting Rashmi for marrying her daughter in a reputed and rich family. Sunehri overhears and brings her tea, which Tanya refuses and asks for a cappuccino. However, Sunehri cannot understand that word and asks what is it. Tanya changes the topic and talks about adjusting with her brother’s choice of the family.

Anshuman drives Kajal back home. He is elated that his sister has accepted Kajal as her sister-in-law. He says he does not believe that he is marrying a Jhansi girl. She gets offended and asks what the problem with the city. Anshuman says he left Jhansi long time back and spent his entire childhood in Delhi. Therefore, he feels different tying the knot with a Jhansi lass. Amid the conversation, Kajal thinks whether she can adjust in Anshuman’s family or not.

