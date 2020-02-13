'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 12, 2020: Anshuman Tries To Impress Rashami

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai from Zee Tv has been gaining a lot of viewership because of the recent turn of events. Anshuman and Kajal's love story is stealing many hearts. Here is what happened in the last episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai. Read ahead:

'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' written update for February 12, 2020

In the latest episode, Kajal insists Rashmi and Naani that she will prepare food alone and asks them to stay away from the kitchen. Naani asks what is happening so Sunehri replies by saying that since Kajal has to cook after marriage, so let her practice from now. Rashmi asks everyone; who is coming? The doorbell rings and Sunehri opens the door greeting him as Damadji.

Also Read | 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 11: Rashmi is insecure

Anshuman says he came to meet Kajal. Kajal comes and asks him to impress her family especially Rashmi. She introduces each family member to Anshuman but when it comes to Rashmi’s turn, Anshuman says he will introduce her. He praises Rashmi for being Kajal’s lifeline. He also mentions that he admires her for being a strong woman who brought up both her children with great difficulty. Anshuman further tells her that he feels lucky to get a mother life figure in his life in the form of his mother-in-law.

Also Read | 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 10: Anshuman advises Kajal

Anshuman says that he also feels lucky to have Kajal in his life and he promises to keep her happy. Kajal tells him that she prepared food today and takes him along. Naani asks Rashmi not to think much and accept Anshuman. Kajal and Anshuman share a romantic moment and Kajal asks him how did he learn such lengthy dialogues. Anshuman says that he loves this change in Kajal's behaviour. She asks him not to discuss his dream to her family yet. Anshuman says he would not lie to her family.

Also Read | 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' written updates for Feb 6, 2020: Rashmi reveals secret to Kajal

Rajender and Kamini return home. Rochak asks them where they were all this time and tells them he knows they went to meet Tanya. Devastated, Rochak tells Kamini that he warned them not to meet Tanya as she is wicked and can go to any extent, as she even got him arrested for her benefit. But, Kamini says only Tanya can help them.

Also Read | Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai written update for February 5, 2020: Kajal accepts Anshuman's proposal

Anshuman sits with Kajal’s family for dinner and starts trying to impress Rashmi and Naani. Kajal asks everyone to play a game after dinner and everyone agrees to it. The family starts playing Dumb charades and it seems like Anshuman is getting along well with Rashmi. Sunehri asks Anshuman to tell about him but he thinks to himself that he cannot lie. Kajal tries to change the topic and leaves by saying that she is going to bring ice cream for everyone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.