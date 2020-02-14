'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 13: Rochak Tests Anshuman's Loyalty

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal is quite elated and hugs Rochak tightly. As she appreciates him, Rochak asks what has he done. She reveals that she invited Anshuman to her place as he said. He impressed her mother and other members of her family, who got emotional. Rochak supports her by saying if Anshuman hurts her, he will kick him. As Kajal defends him, he thinks about testing Anshuman’s love for her.

Kajal's eyes have improved

Later on, Dr Sharma reveals that Kajal’s eyes have shown an improvement. Anshuman suggests taking a second opinion from another doctor. Kajal asks whether he does not trust his father’s treatment. To this Anshuman replies by saying that his father has advised him to take a second opinion in the medical field.

Dr Sharma supports his son’s decision. While Kajal disagrees to see some other doctor, Dr Sharma pacifies the situation by discussing her treatment. After walking out from the clinic, Kajal feels how lucky Anshuman is to find such a caring father. The duo spends a beautiful time together.

Competition gets cancelled

Later on, Kajal and Anshuman record their dance rehearsal video. They try uploading it on a website. However, they receive news that the competition has been cancelled. This makes Anshuman anxious, who panics after he gets to know about this.

On the other hand, Rochak wonders whether Anshuman still loves Kajal after listening to the news of cancelled competition. Kajal meets her friend and reveals how tensed her fiancé is. Rochak asks her to wait and watch if Anshuman truly loves and wants to marry her. Kajal defends him and says that Anshuman will marry her no matter what happens. However, Rochak is still determined to test him. Meanwhile, Dr Sharma invites Rashmi and other members of Kajal’s family for dinner at his place.



