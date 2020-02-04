Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates For February 3, 2020: Tanya Reveals Kajal's Condition

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Anshuman and Tanya are talking when a teary-eyed Kajal enters. This annoys Tanya who asks her to leave immediately. But Anshuman asks Kajal the reason for being sad. She discloses about her wedding which has been fixed by her family. Amid their conversation, Dr Sharma overhears them. Therefore, Anshuman introduces his father to Kajal.

Anshuman gets to know that Kajal has retinitis pigmentosa because of which she will lose her vision. Anshuman gets shocked and requests his father to cure her. However, Dr. Sharma reveals that the condition is not reversible.

Meanwhile, Kajal arrives home. Rashmi pacifies her before Kamini calls her again. Rashmi reveals that she has not agreed to Kajal’s wedding with Rochak as she does not want to marry her off without her wish. Therefore, she has been disconnecting Kamini’s calls. On the other hand, Kamini’s husband says that she will control Rashmi and Kajal after marriage.

Later on, Tanya gives a call to Rajender and says that his book contract is prepared. On asking about Kajal and Rochak’s wedding, he says he has been trying. But Tanya says she has the right to cancel the contract if their plan fails to accomplish. Therefore, Kamini also rebukes her husband.

Anshuman gathers courage and meets the love of his life. But Kajal tries to avoid him. He gives her an idea by informing that if she plans to participate with him in the dance competition, her mother will not be able to marry her off before it ends. During her conversation with Rochak, Kajal reveals that Anshuman has not agreed. But Rochak says that he might meet him. When he meets him, Anshuman cannot contain his thoughts and spills that he needs to share many things.

Rochak says that Kajal has planned to get married. However, Anshuman wants to warn the man with his friend. Rochak unveils that he is that man who is marrying Kajal. This takes Anshuman by surprise who finds the information hard to digest. Rochak also threatens him by saying that he could do whatever he wants. He also asks if he could do something for Kajal as she loves him. Anshuman is still shocked.

