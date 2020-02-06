Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Update For February 5, 2020: Kajal Accepts Anshuman's Proposal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Anshuman remembers his previous conversation with Tanya. He explains to his sister how much he loves Kajal. But she calls him mad for falling in a middle-class girl’s trap. She also leaves a negative comment by saying Kajal will be blind soon. Overhearing this, Dr. Sharma reprimands his daughter for talking about his patient like this. However, he also supports Tanya and advises Anshuman to not take a rash decision emotionally.

Kajal accepts Anshuman's proposal

In the present, Anshuman is standing in front of Kajal, who looks baffled and confused. But he calms her down by suggesting her to use her heart and think about his proposal. Anshuman also asks if her heartbeat goes high around him and whether she was ready to spend her life with him.

Kajal smiles and agrees to marry him. Anshuman is elated and breaks the news to his father, who does not seem happy. On the other hand, Rochak congratulates the couple and breaks down after moving aside.

Later on, Rashmi asks Anshuman’s father about Kajal’s eyes. He reveals her condition to Rashmi and the fact that she could lose her vision soon. Hearing this, Rashmi gets shocked and faints. Everyone rushes towards her and carefully put her on the bed. After she regains consciousness, Dr. Sharma asks her not to worry as he is treating Kajal. Moreover, Anshuman supports his father by saying that with his treatment, Kajal will not lose her vision.

Meanwhile, Tanya plans to get rid of Kajal. Suddenly, Kamini arrives and pulls her out only to abuse her. Tanya does not take all this and asks Kamini to mind her language. Rajender tries pacifying her and takes her back home.

After some time, Rashmi is visibly tensed and Naani notices her. She asks why didn't she sleep. Rashmi says that she finds Anshuman’s craziness similar to Manu Bhargav’s. Furthermore, she regrets not revealing the kids about their birth father and promises to inform them soon.

Meanwhile, Rajiv talks about leaving home as they cannot afford to give shagun to Anshuman’s rich family. Sunehri replies by saying that she might tell Kajal about her father Manu Bhargav to break their alliance.

