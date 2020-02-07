'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates For Feb 6, 2020: Rashmi Reveals Secret To Kajal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi hai, Kajal video calls Anshuman, who is bare-chested. She gets embarrassed and does not look at him. Anshuman dons a tee and says he was about to have a bath. He calls Kajal brave to confront her family and accepted her love in front of everyone. She says she was happy as well. Sunehri calls Kajal and speaks ill of Anshuman.

Meanwhile, Kamini serves Parantha to her husband while taunting him. He replies that he has lost the offer. However, Kamini feels relieved from being saved from a blind daughter-in-law. Rajender asks about his son. She replies that Rochak is anguished and will be around soon.

Rochak is thinking about her time with Kajal while sitting at a tea stall. Rajender finds him and asks about his well-being. He sadly replies that his love story has ended. His father describes how he should channel his pain into completing his novel. Rochak cries his eyes out while hugging his father. He tells how much he loves Kajal. Rajender promises everything to be fine soon.

Rashmi reveals the secret to Kajal

Sunehri wants to reveal about Manu Bhargav to Kajal. So, she brings her to a room. Suddenly, Rashmi enters and stops Sunehri as she decides to reveal everything to her daughter. She locks the door from the inside and unveils the big secret. She tells Kajal that Manu Bhargav is her father. Kajal, who is shocked to the core, asks her mother how it is possible.

On the other hand, Sunehri frowns over her failed plan. Kajal says she will confirm the news from Naani. She meets her and asks whether Rashmi is correct. Naani unlocks an ancient large trunk to reveal Rashmi’s wedding card and pictures revealing Manu Bhargav. Kajal remembers how Anshuman wants to be accepted by Manu Bhargav, a popular dancer.



