'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates For February 4, 2020: Anshuman Proposes To Kajal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kamini rebukes Tanya as she insisted Rajender to consider marrying his son to Kajal. But Tanya manages to lure Kamini with money, who starts imagining her grand life. So, she happily agrees for Rochak with Kajal and starts preparing for their wedding ceremony.

Rochak convinces Kajal

Later on, Rochak visits Kajal. He tries to convince her for engagement. He also gives her hope by talking about a better possibility in the future. However, Kajal thinks about Anshuman and reveals how he empowered her to follow dreams. Kajal also says that she started dancing only because of Anshuman, who made her realise her hidden talent. Expressing her immense love for him, she refuses to marry Rochak, who is also her childhood friend.

However, Rochak makes her trust him and follow his plan. He also convinces her by saying that he cares about her happiness. Therefore, she agrees with him.

While Kamini convinces Rashmi, Rochak reveals that Kajal agreed to marry him. Proud and pompous, Kamini boasts about her son and starts with the preparation. But he reveals that he wants to get engaged initially and marry after finishing his studies, to which Naani and Rajender agree. Rashmi calls Kajal and asks if she is happy with the decision.

Meanwhile, Anshuman arrives and interrupts them. He proposes Kajal and stuns everyone. She starts to imagine a scenario where she accepts his proposal and has a dance with him. But soon she comes back to reality and accepts his proposal by saying that she wants to marry him and she loves him. However, she asks him why does he want to marry her without knowing anything about her.

Anshuman says that he knows everything including the fact that his father’s hospital was seized because of her. Tanya and Dr Sharma went to jail as well. Moreover, he also knows about her illness. Even after being aware of everything, he wants to marry her. Suddenly, Anshuman's father and sister enter and call him crazy for proposing her.

On the other hand, Sunehri defends by expressing their disinterest in sending Kajal to a rich and spoilt household. However, Anshuman wants to decide on his own. He does not want any family interference in this marriage decision.

