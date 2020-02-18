'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 17: Bua Meets Kajal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal hears someone knocking windows to her room. She recalls Sunehri’s words and assumes that Rochak always comes through the window. So, she opens only to witness Anshuman, who is waiting for her. He surprises her with a bouquet of fresh flowers and wishes her Valentine’s Day. However, Kajal asks him to avoid meeting at that hour and suggests to always knock at the door instead of the window.

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 11: Rashmi Is Insecure

The following morning, Sunehri complains Rashmi about Anshuman’s visit at an unusual hour via the window. She tries to fan the flame by asking what would the society think if something wrong happens with her. But Rashmi pacifies the situation by saying that she trusts her daughter.

Meanwhile, Kajal enters and tells everything about the previous night and how she asked him not to make that mistake the next time. She also says she considers Rashmi her best friend, who looks proud and emotional. On the other hand, Sunehri becomes furious.

Bua visits Anshuman

Anshuman’s Bua comes home. As Tanya informs him, he excitedly tries hugging her. But she asks him to touch her feet. The whole family sits together. Suddenly, a servant drops a glass, which Bua orders to throw away broken and low-quality things like that. Tanya thinks that Bua is perfect to tackle Kajal.

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 12, 2020: Anshuman Tries To Impress Rashami

On the other side, Rashmi brings Kajal to the storeroom to show her something she is quite attached to. She opens her harmonium, which she used to play long ago. Rashmi also reveals she was Bundelkhand’s renowned folk singer but she gave everything up for Manu Bhargav. She advises her daughter to not repeat the same mistake. Rochak enters and asks Kajal to visit her in-law’s house. After sharing a few fun moments, he thinks about destroying Tanya’s plan by accompanying Kajal.

Meanwhile, Bua and Anshuman talk about Kajal, whom he appreciates. Dr. Sharma tells the family that Kajal is on the way to meet Bua. Later on, she enters and greets everyone.



Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 13: Rochak Tests Anshuman's Loyalty

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | Feb 14: Kajal And Anshuman's Bond Grows Stronger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.