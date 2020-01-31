Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates For January 30, 2020 | Kajal Overhears Rashmi And Naani

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Rochak asks Anshuman about his dance practice. To which, he replies that he could not practice without Kajal. Rochak suggests him to partner Sonia as no one wants him to choose Kajal. Anshuman calls Kajal heroine by saying that he cannot imagine writing novels thinking Sonia as the protagonist. Rochak hilariously suggests him to imagine Sonia as a vampire. Anshuman explains, he enjoys the dance with Kajal and does not feel forced.

Rochak reveals Kajal is getting married

Later on, Rochak reveals that Rashmi had been planning to marry Kajal and suggests him to visit her once. When Anshuman thanks him for the information, he says he is doing this for his friend and wants him to keep Kajal happy forever. To which, Anshuman assures him by saying he will never let anything wrong happen to her.

Anshuman accepts his love for Kajal

Meanwhile, Kajal talks to Parth about the reason for Rashmi getting furious, whenever she hears Manu Bhargav’s name. During that time, Anshuman visits her and asks whether she was getting married. On seeing him worried, Kajal casually asks whether he has fallen in love with her. Anshuman becomes nervous and he nods positively.

Later on, Sonia spots Kajal walking and suggests her to drop home. Though she resists for a while, Kajal agrees to go with her. During a conversation, Sonia reveals her father knows Manu Bhargav well and that he would easily fix Anshuman’s meeting. Kajal gets annoyed and gets out of her car immediately. She tells Sonia that middle-class people value their relationships more than anything, despite struggling financially. Kajal pities Sonia for calling Anshuman her friend.

On the other hand, Anshuman gets overwhelmed by seeing his father. Tanya reveals about her brother falling in love with Kajal. She twists the information by saying that Kajal proposed Anshuman. Additionally, she says that she wants him to be beware of that girl.

Kajal overhears Rashmi and Naani's conversation

After some time, Kajal overhears a conversation between Naani and Rashmi. The former asks the latter to stop doing things to keep Kajal away from Manu Bhargav. To which, Rashami replies that she does not want her children to even see him. After this, Kajal wonders how is her family connected to Bhargav.



