Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates For January 29, 2020 | Kajal's Family Insults Anshuman

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Anshuman reveals his dream of becoming a renowned dancer, like Manu Bhargav, to Kajal’s family. Hearing that, Rashami and Naani walk away. Anshuman asks Rajiv whether everything was alright. Rajiv replies by telling him that their ideologies do not match, so he should not bother Kajal anymore. Though Anshuman asks about what he said, Sunehri makes him leave.

Later on, Rochak asks why did everyone insult Anshuman and how will that make Kajal feel. Sunehri asks him not to poke his nose in their business and makes him walk away. On the other side, Rashami suggests Naani has a word with Anshuman and asks if he loves Kajal. But he wants to be like Manu Bhargav, from whom she wants to keep her kids safe.

Sunehri enters alongside Rajiv and screams that children are not known by their mother’s name but father’s name. However, the truth is Kajal is Manu Bhargav’s daughter and his influence will cease to vanish from her life. Listening to this, Naani warns her to shut up and leave. Rajiv informs that Rashami called, and has asked everyone to stop fighting and find a way to keep Kajal away from her lover Anshuman.

Anshuman reveals about being insulted

Meanwhile, Kajal asks Anshuman about their conversation. He reveals that her family insulted him for being interested in becoming her dance partner. On returning home, Kajal questions Parth and Rochak about the same. Parth discloses instances where Rashmi gets concerned after hearing Bhargav’s name. Kajal plans to find the secret related to Manu Bhargav.

Dr. Sharma, Anshuman and Tanya’s father, returns home from his trip to Singapore. Tanya reveals that she missed him and was lonely. Explaining the whole story, she asks him to keep Anshuman away from Kajal. The father tells her that they need to understand the root cause of all the issues. Tanya also makes him promise to step away from getting Anshuman married to Kajal.

Kajal confronts her family

The next day, Kajal cooks halwa and serves Rashmi. Naani asks for her opinion. To which, Kajal says that she cannot marry before finding a compatible partner. Later she confronts them about Manu Bhargav and their relation with him. Rashmi gets distracted and cuts her finger while chopping vegetables.

