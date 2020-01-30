'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 30: Trisha Goes Missing

In the January 30 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhishek, Luv and Kush harass Trisha. After this, she goes missing. Naira and Kartik come to the academy to look for her.

Naira and Kartik’s romantic moment

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 30 episode begins with Kartik complimenting Naira for her performance. Trisha also comes there and Kartik tells her that he knows that she did not change the speech, but they will find out who did. Naira, Kartik and Trisha leave for their own work. Later Kartik goes to find the Trisha for the certificates Naira was asking for. But he could not find her in her room. However, he sees something strange there. Naira also comes looking for Trisha in her room. She and Kartik have a romantic moment. All of a sudden she notices Trisha’s earring lying on the ground. Naira wonders how did her earring come there.

Luv and Abhishek harass Trisha while Kush looks on

Meanwhile, Trisha is seen running while Luv holds her dupatta. She asks him to leave it while Abhishek and Kush looks on. Inside the academy, Akhilesh suspects that Luv and Kush might have changed the speech but Surekha asks him not to blame them always. Dadi asks for the brothers and Kartik tells her that he has sent Trisha with them. Akhilesh says he can not give a guarantee if they would keep Trisha safe. Everyone gets worried and Kartik says he would text the brothers to come there. In another scene, Luv asks Trisha to apologise to him but she refuses. Abhishek throws water at her and Luv again asks her to apologise. Trisha refuses again. Abhishek tears the sleeve of her dress and Trisha starts crying.

Trisha goes missing

At home, Surekha tells everyone that Luv and Kush did not reply. Kartik suggests that maybe the café was crowded and they could hear. Surekha says she would leave a message for the brothers. Naira calls Trisha but even she does not answer the call. However, Trisha is not with Luv and Kush. The brothers get worried that if Trisha reaches home before them, she will tell everyone what they did. But Abhishek assures them that she would not do anything. Just then Kartik callsLuv and he picks up the call. After talking to Kartik, Luv informs Abhishek and Kush that Trisha has not reached home. Abhishek suggests that they should find her and tell her not to say anything at home. Kush gets worried and says he would not go with them. Luv assures him that if anything happens, he would take the blame on himself.

Rendezvous at the academy

Luv, Kush and Abhishek looks for Trisha in the academy. Kush gets scared that Trisha might have harmed herself. But Abhishek asks him to calm down, he is sure that Trisha has not committed suicide. Kush retorts that Trisha being a girl, it was a big thing for her to get dress torn. Meanwhile, Naira calls Trisha on her phone which is with Kush. He drops it out of fear. Abhishek asks them to switch the phone off. They see Naira and Kartik who had come to look for Trisha. The episode ends here.

