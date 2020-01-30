Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 30 | Prachi Breaks Ranbir's Heart

Kum​​​​​kum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show is aired at 9 PM on weekdays. The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was aired on January 30, 2020. Check out the written update for the latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Kumkum Bhagya written update January 30, 2020

The episode begins with Prachi asking Maya to come with her. Rhea pretends to dislike Maya and tells her to stay away from Prachi. However, Prachi adamantly pulls Maya away from the road and takes her away. Rhea is pleased that her plan is working perfectly and then goes to meet Ranbir.

Once she is at the office, Rhea meets Ranbir and tells him that Prachi saved Maya from getting hit by a truck. Ranbir gets worried about Prachi, but Rhea tells him that he should not worry about her, as she has now turned against him. Ranbir refuses to believe that Prachi would turn against him and tells Rhea that she is lying. Rhea gets annoyed by Ranbir's behaviour and tells him that he will regret not trusting her.

Meanwhile, Prachi goes to the police station with Maya to talk to the inspector. The inspector reminds her that she defended Ranbir, However, Prachi tells him that she wants to change her statement. At the same time, Aaryan tells Ranbir how Rhea tried to trap Prachi is a drug case. Ranbir is enraged and says that he will always protect Prachi and will not let Rhea harm her.

Later, Ranbir tries to contact Prachi but she refuses to pick up his call. Just as Ranbir and his family are about to have dinner, the inspector enters the house and tells them that he is arresting Ranbir. Vikram tries to argue with him, telling him that he has no proof against Ranbir. However, the inspector informs Vikram that he now has an eye witness.

The inspector then reveals that Prachi was the one who changed her statement, putting Ranbir at the scene of the crime. Everyone is shocked by this revelation, especially Ranbir, who cannot believe that Prachi would betray him. Just as the inspector is about to arrest Ranbir, Abhi shows up with the anticipatory bail, forcing the inspector to release Ranbir. Ranbir remembers Rhea's warning and gets upset. He then runs out of the house and the episode ends with him remembering all the good moments he shared with Prachi.

