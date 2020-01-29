'Tujhse Hai Raabta' January 28 Written Updates - Rachit Blackmails Kalyani

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta began with Kalyani in the grass hut in the outhouse with someone knocking on the door. She picked up a rod and walked towards the door thinking it could be Rachit. As she approached the door, the electricity went off. Kalyani noticed that someone was trying to jump in the outhouse through the window opening and called out Rachit’s name threatening to hit him if he tried to act smart. Surprisingly, it was Malhar, who got a hold of the rod as she was about to strike.

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For January 27 Episode - Sampada Threatens Rachit

Kalyani tried to leave but Malhar suggested that she loved her new husband so much that she was waiting for him with a weapon. Malhar told her that if she was scared that her new husband would come then he would not as Malhar got him arrested in a drink and drive case. He also told her that he heard Sampada informing Rachit about her hiding spot on the phone. Kalyani still asked Malhar to leave saying she had planned to spend the rest of the night with Rachit but he ruined it.

She started to cry and said that she did not miss him anymore and wanted to clear all of his memories from her heart. This also left Malhar teary-eyed. Kalyani took a pot of water poured it on herself. She got completely drenched in water and rubbed her hand on her body. After seeing that, Malhar came closer to her and asked her how she will separate their souls, which were one. Kalyani said that she could still do it and left.

Malhar shocks Anupriya with another girl

In the next scene, we saw Anupriya getting baffled after seeing Sarthak with another girl. Sarthak noticed that Anupriya was looking on and immediately threw the girl off him to explain the situation. Sarthak requested Anupriya to believe him saying that he did not know the girl; however, the girl said otherwise and asked Aunpriya to check his messages. Things got heated before Sarthak convinced her to take the money and leave.

Also Read | Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Written Updates Of January 28th: Guneet And Amber Are In The Same Team

Next, Malhar was seen making a promise to Moksh saying that he would bring back her mother and put him back to sleep. Malhar asked Sampada if Moksh had his food and also told her that he felt Moksh was sleeping a lot more than usual. Sampada told him she had come to just feed him and that oversleeping was common for most kids during the season while assuring him of the kid’s health.

Anupriya blamed herself for trusting Malhar. Sarthak told her that he did not marry anyone else except for her. Anupriya asked him who was Riddhi and where she came from if he was not married. Sarthak revealed that Riddhi had been adopted although he loved her a lot more than his own blood. Riddhi heard the shocking confession and began to cry. Sarthak got more upset and tried to console her.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Updates January 28: AJ Blames Guddan For His Condition

Rachit blackmails Kalyani

In the final scene, Sampada went to Kalyani to confront her about her meeting with Malhar in the shack. Kalyani pushed her off. Sampada called Rachit and asked him to speak with Kalyani. Rachit told Kalyani that Malhar got him arrested, but he managed to come out just for her. He also told her that he was aware of the outhouse incident. He then asked Kalyani to check her phone saying he had sent her a picture. Kalyani saw Moksh’s picture and was left in shock.

Stay hooked to learn what happens next on Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Also Read | Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For January 28: Krishi Sees Devika For The First Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.