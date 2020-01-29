Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For January 28: Krishi Sees Devika For The First Time

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a Hindi romantic drama television series starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. In the latest episode, Krishi saw Devika for the first time.

The episode started with Shan and Devika standing in the court when Devika broke into laughter saying Shan could never win in front of her. Akira took Krishi to the college to meet Shan. Krishi ran towards the basketball court to meet her father. Shan and Devika were playing the match when Devika slipped along with Shan.

Shan won the match and asked Devika to come home with him for his daughter. Krishi came to her father and asked him to teach her how to play basketball. Devika saw the two while she was hiding behind the pillar. This was when Krishi questioned Shan about her mother. Shan informed Krishi that he had promised her that he would bring her mother home soon.

Akira was taking Krishi back home when she accidentally saw Devika in the mirror. She impatiently tried to find her, but Shan convinced her that it was just a mere thought as she was thinking about her mother all the time.

Shan stopped Devika and asked her to come with him. Devika furiously shouted at Shan and told him he was doing the wrong thing. She also said that he should tell Krishi the truth instead of playing with her feelings and emotions.

Shan angrily explained to Devika that he had faced a lot of problems with his wife to bring back Krishi in their life. He also informed Devika that his daughter is not medically fit, Krishi has a hole in her heart. Shan told her that Krishi hopes that her mother would be back and he would do anything to keep his daughter’s hope alive. He warned Devika he would do anything to take her home for her daughter and she should be ready for this.

Devika came home and tried to find her mother. She searched for her in the whole house. She asked her uncle and aunty about her. However, she did not get any positive response. Devika warned her aunty that if anything would happen to her mother she would kill them.

