Manmohini Written Updates January 28, 2020 | Amar Demands Power To Kill Shiv

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhna Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update January 28, 2020

Amar tells Shiv to beat him with a stick if he caused any pain in his life. Shiv refuses so he beats himself. Amar talks about Ananya and tells Shiv that she has lost her smile, which upsets Shiv. Ananya enters the room and calls only Shiv for kite flying, leaving Amar who was also excited about it.

On the roof, Ananya and Shiv fly their kite which had Shivanya written on it by Ananya. They had a cosy moment and the kite gets cut in the air. Ketki taunts Ananya and she gets offended. Shiv scolds her for being irritated and leaves. Amar tells Ananya that only he understands her and is flying a kite with Amar and Ananya written on it.

Shiv goes into his room frustrated. Dai Maa stopped him from taking revenge for his parent’s death. Now he has to save Amar and Ananya and prays to Mahadev for some solution. He then decides to take his brother and love away from the witch and take revenge from her.

Ananya laughs at Amar and waits to see how high the kite goes. Ananya picks her kite again and challenges that she would not even let his kite fly. No matter Shiv is there or not, she can take care of her own love. They fly the kite and Ananya cuts Amar’s kite.

In the room, Sunanda asks Jalebi to praise her. Ananya tries to enter Shiv’s room but he does not open the door. So she enters from the window and hugs him. Ananya asks Shiv why is he hurting her and he answered that her pain gives relief to his inner devil as he hugs her back.

Ananya then finds a solution for Shiv to overcome his fear, as she tried to put her photos all around the room but Shiv refused. Shiv thinks that Ananya should leave her childishness. This is because she cannot overlook the oncoming danger. Then Ananya tells Shiv that she does not approve of Amar's behaviour.

Amar goes to Sunanda's room. He looks tensed and wants Shiv’s powers inside him as well. Sunanda says Amar can’t handle such powers. She says that she can not see him turn evil. Amar shouts and kneels before Sunanda to make him as powerful as Shiv or even more as he needs to kill Shiv.

