Dilip Joshi Extends Gratitude To 'ultimate Maker Of TMKOC' As It Achieves Milestone

On September 24, popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah achieved a milestone as the show completed 3000 episodes. To celebrate the occasion, lead actor Dilip Joshi took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures while expressing his gratitude. The actor also shared the story of each picture shared on his slideshow post. While acknowledging the late columnist-writer Taarak Mehta's work in his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories, he shared the cartoon of Jethalal and a picture of him along with the late writer.

In the third picture, Joshi was seen exchanging a warming handshake with the creator of the show, Asit Modi. While giving the context of the fourth photo to his 807k Instagram followers, Dilip remembered the first episode of the show, which telecasted on July 28, 2008. Meanwhile, the fifth picture featured Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's entire cast and crew. In the last, he shared a picture of his character Jethalal's wax statue. Scroll down to take a look at Dilip Joshi's post to celebrate 3000 episodes of TMKOC.

Dilip Joshi celebrates Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's milestone:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 57k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the director of the show, Malav Rajda, wrote a heartfelt note in the comments section. Malav's comment read, "Even tarak bhai wud not have imagined that jethalal wud be soooo soooo bloody awesome" while Priya Rajda, who plays Rita Reporter, left a couple of clapping emoticons.

On the other side, a section of TMKOC fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons along with congratulatory notes. A user wrote, "ir big fan sir congratulations for 3000 Great respect for your comedy make us laugh very very much sir congratulations All team of TMKOC". Another Instagram user asserted, "Congratulations jetha Bhai for successful completion of 3000 episodes..many more to go".

Interestingly, fans of the show took the internet by storm before the channel telecasted the 3000th episode. As soon as the producer Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted about it, he received an overwhelming response from fans. Many fans also shared arts of the show and added that the show had taught them a lot. Apart from fans, actor Paresh Rawal also responded by congratulating the creator.

