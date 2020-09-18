Dilip Joshi Cherishes Old Memories In Recent Post, Says 'looking Forward To Good Times'

Actor Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta's Jethalal recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him. The picture is a close-up shot where Dilip is seen donning a black t-shit paired with black sunglasses and a beige hat. The actor’s face has a shadow of his hat that makes his overall look more eye-pleasing. The picture is taken at Il Duomo Di Firenze, Italia.

Dilip Joshi shared the picture with the caption, “Looking back makes me want to look forward to good times again! Until then, all we’ve got are #throwbacks”.Fans in huge number complimented Dilip Joshi for his picture. The actor's co-stars like Bhavya Gandhi and Ambika also praised Dilip Joshi's picture. Take a look at Dilip Joshi's Instagram post.

Also Read| Dilip Joshi celebrates 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' 12th anniversary; Watch video

Also Read| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Dilip Joshi gets nostalgic about his trip

Dilip Joshi's throwback pictures from Zara Hatke

Dilip Joshi also reminisced his time when he was working in theatre as he shared two photographs from 1994 and looked unrecognisable. The actor shared a picture of him from his first TV show named Zara Hatke in which he was given a chance to play the first lead role. In the pictures, the actor is captured candidly with singer-musician-actor Lucky Ali. He was his co-star on the show.

Dilip Joshi shared the picture with the caption, "Zara Hatke (1994, Zee TV) This was the first time I was entrusted with the responsibility of leading a show along with this fine gentleman. He wasn’t the only one. I also consider myself ‘Lucky’ for having worked with him back then, and having had the good fortune of listening to his songs on set, long before they became the stuff of legend!". Take a look at Dilip Joshi's Instagram post.

Also Read| 'I hope everyone is safe at home': Dilip Joshi on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi indoors

About Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi was part of some of the popular shows on Indian television even before becoming a household name with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actor previously appeared in TV shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen. Wah! Wah!, Kya Baat Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom, Meri Biwi Wonderful and many more. TMKOC recently completed 12 years, and currently, it is one of the longest-running sitcoms on the Indian television.

Also Read| Dilip Joshi shares throwback pictures with Lucky Ali from his show 'Zara Hatke'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.