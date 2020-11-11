Dilip Joshi And Sumeet Raghavan Weigh In On A Possible TMKOC And Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Link

Recently, actors from the popular shows namely Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah appeared on Sorabh Pant’s podcast. Popular actors Dilip Joshi and Sumeet Raghvan were invited by the stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant and they talked about both their TV shows and spoke about the idea of having a possible connection.

Dilip Joshi & Sumeet Raghvan on Sorabh Pant's podcast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are cult shows who have a massive fan following with the cast still receiving immense love from the audiences. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast member, Sumeet Raghvan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast member, Dilip Joshi united virtually with Sorabh Pant on the comedian’s podcast. Both the actors spoke about their shows and shared funny incidents they experienced while shooting.

The podcast gained more attention when they began talking about the possible crossover of both their shows. To which Sumeet Raghvan stated that would be mind-blowing and a great idea and asked Dilip Joshi’s character Jethalal to arrive at the Sarabhai house and could create a plot where Gokuldham is in redevelopment. He also added how Daya would be dancing with Bapuji.

Dilip Joshi found the idea of the crossover interesting and stated that he would also love to have it and love to work with Sumeet Raghvan whenever he receives a chance. Praising him, he also added that he is a wonderful artist really keeps everyone on toes. Dilip Joshi further stated how nobody knows what Sumeet Raghvan would come up with and shared an instance when they worked together in a play. He also shared how much they used to laugh together on stage and how Sumeet would improvise on stage. He also shared that he enjoyed working with him in Shubh Mangal Savadhaan and Bhagwan Bachaye Inko.

Sumeet also recalled the time when he went to integrate with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast when he was working in a show. They also discussed the shooting processes to which Dilip Joshi shared that he could only get leaves if he isn't required in the scenes being shot. Also, they talked about how much they need to take care while improvising as it might hurt the sentiments of the fans and in the end, the writers are blamed for it.

