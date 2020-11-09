'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Bhavya Gandhi Misses Co-stars; Speaks On 'comeback'

Recently, TV actor Bhavya Gandhi, who is widely known for essaying the character of Tapu in Sony's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opened up about his bond with co-actor Dilip Joshi and asserted that he misses everyone from the cast of the show. While talking to TellyChakkar, Bhavya Gandhi asserted that his co-actors were more like family. Gandhi also revealed that he is in touch with the Taarak Mehta cast, including his on-screen father Dilip Joshi, producer Asit Modi, actors Ambica Ranjankar and Samay Shah, among others.

Bhavya's plan on comeback

As the conversation moved ahead, Bhavya talked about his upcoming projects and expressed his keen interest to try his hand on the OTT platform. Gandhi stated that he auditioned for two to three projects but it did not turn out well because of which he had to reject them. Elaborating further, he added that if he takes up a project on the OTT space, it has to be something substantial. He also explained that when it comes to his comeback in Hindi showbiz, it has to be path-breaking else he would prefer continuing his work in the Gujarati cinema. Before concluding his conversation, Bhavya added that he will make a comeback to television or try the OTT medium when the right time will come.

In February 2017, the news of Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after long eight years came as a shocker to all the fans. During a conversation with India.Com, Bhavya's mother revealed that he got an opportunity in films, as he bagged a few lead roles in Gujarati films. Bhavya marked his debut in the Gujarati film fraternity in August 2017, with a film titled Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay. Meanwhile, the makers zeroed in on 19-year old Mumbai-based actor Raj Anadkat to play the teenager.

Coming to the performance of the show, it completed 12 years on July 28, and also completed 3000 episodes. On the other hand, the show has been doing good on the TRP charts as well. The sitcom is based on the weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha.

