'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Episode For November 9, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written episode November 9 2020 episode starts as Bhide tells Madhavi that Jethalal called him in the balcony. Jethalal gave his clothes to Bhide so that Bhide can iron them. Madhavi tells Bhide that they can talk about it tomorrow and asks him to go to sleep. Read Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written episode further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Nov 4: Society Holds An Online Meeting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written episode

Jethalal is in his room, ironing his clothes. His son, Tapu comes to his room and says that he will help him iron the clothes. While doing the work, Tapu goes to sleep. Jethalal, who has a habit of getting up late, has to wake up early tomorrow. Jethalal has set an alarm for himself so that he wakes up on time tomorrow morning. Jethalal prays to God that tomorrow everything goes well and may god keep every living being in this world safe from the global virus, the corona.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Bhavya Gandhi Misses Co-stars; Speaks On 'comeback'

At night, a man (in corona disguise) enters in Gokuldham society. He is confused about which family he will go to first. Later, he chooses Jethalal’s house and enters his house first. Just as he tries to wake Jethalal up, Jethalal thinks that Champaklal is the one trying to wake him up. Just as Jethalal wakes up, he is shocked to see a disguised man standing in front of him. Just as Jethalal asks the man about who is he, the man says that he is “corona and wants to make friendship with Jethalal”. Jethalal thinks that Tapu is playing a prank with him.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Joins YouTube After Contemplating For 5 Years

Later, Jethalal realises that he is not Tapu’s plan. “Corona” says that he wants to hug Jethalal but Jethalal pushes him away. So, he thinks Jethalal has strong immunity and thinks of meeting Champaklal. Stay tuned to know about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest episode.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Dilip Joshi Reveals Why "aae Paagal Aurat" Got Banned

About Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a Hindi language television sitcom, that is based on the weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha. The show is one of India's longest-running television shows and is produced by Neela Tele Films. Taarak Mehta cast Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, and Shailesh Lodha as the lead characters.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.