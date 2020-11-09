'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Joins YouTube After Contemplating For 5 Years

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta recently took to Instagram to share that she has come up with her new YouTube channel. The channel’s name is called ‘Munmun Dutta’ and the TMKOC actor introduced it as ‘something that will give viewers a glimpse of her real-life’. The channel went live on Monday, November 8 and has already garnered an immediate subscription of around 19.9k followers.

Munmun Dutta’s YouTube Channel

The actor says in her introductory episode that her channel will focus on her personal life and the viewers will be able to see her totally unadulterated. She will give a sneak peek to her fans into what it is to be a celebrity. Her first video showcases the reasoning of her choice for exploring the YouTube domain. “You all known me by my onscreen character and now it is time for you to know who the real ‘Munmun Dutta’ is", she says.

The 1 minute-13 second video has snippets of behind-the-scenes and moments of her travelling around the world. It also shows candid footage of her personal life. From posing to getting ready, from travelling to being on a roller-coaster ride, the introductory video gives a small hint about what her channel is going to look like.

Most people start their YouTube channel and then go to bag TV and Bollywood offers like Bhuvaneshwar Bam, Rohan Joshi and more. However, Munmun Dutta has taken a reverse road here. YouTube is reportedly the third most visited website after Google and Facebook. Already quite popular on Instagram and Twitter, Munmun’s YouTube Channel is an effort to connect more with her fans.

While announcing the good news, the actor also shared that she has been contemplating her decision to join YouTube for over 5 years now. While sharing the link of her channel, the actor said that she feels ‘super nervous’. Take a look at it:

Finally moved past my laziness and coming on YouTube after contemplating for 5 years !! ❤️🦋🚀

Super Nervous 😟

