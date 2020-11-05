'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Nov 4: Society Holds An Online Meeting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah November 4 episode starts with a shot of Taarak's house. Fans see Taarak getting a call from his boss. He seems quite confused and picks up the call. After the call ends, he tells his wife that his boss has asked him to come to work from tomorrow. Read ahead to know what happens next in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update

Taarak and his wife talk about how they think it still might not be safe to step outside. The scene then shifts to Bhide's house. Madhavi mentions to Bhide that she must start preparing some pickle as work is resuming and she will also soon start getting orders. Bhide agrees and adds that he will go out to deliver any order that comes in. Meanwhile, Sonu and Madhavi think that they must prank Bhide.

Sonu and Madhavi prank Bhide

Both Sonu and Madhavi ask Bhide to take them outside so that they can roam around. The duo thinks that they will finally be able to spend a day outside and enjoy themselves. Bhide gets very angry about this and mentions he cannot take them. Then Sonu and Madhavi reveal that they were just joking.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest episode

Fans then see Tapu setting up an online meeting. The meeting is set at 8:30 pm and all society members need to join in. Bhide is about to start the meeting but Popatlal adds that Jethalal has not come online yet. Fans then hear Champaklal scream for Jethalal and he comes in.

Dr Hathi talks about COVID-19

Everyone is seen having a normal conversation with each other. Dr Hathi also enters the chatroom and Sodhi proceeds to ask him how his day had been working in the hospital. Dr Hathi adds that there were fewer patients in the hospital today who were affected by the coronavirus and also mentions that many patients were healing from the virus. He finally adds that everyone must still be taking precautions.

