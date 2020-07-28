Dilip Joshi Celebrates 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' 12th Anniversary; Watch Video

Actor Dilip Joshi took to his social media and shared a heartwarming video on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of his sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show clocked 12 on July 28. As the video started, Dilip Joshi mentioned the fact while stating that in twelve years the TMKOC team has delivered more than 2k episodes. As the video progressed further, Dilip extended his gratitude towards the makers. He also said thank you to the audience to make it a successful show. Instagramming his video, he wrote a caption, which read, "Happy Birthday TMKOC..(sic)". Scroll down to watch the video.

Dilip Joshi celebrates 12 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Within a few hours, the video garnered more than 250k views and is still counting along with hundreds of comments. A few of his fans praised Dilip's acting skills while a section of fans congratulated the team. To give a good laugh, a couple of fans penned popular phrases from the SAB TV sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV. The show has also been dubbed in Marathi for the Marathi audience. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shoot for the serial was kept on a halt. But, earlier in July, almost after four months break, the team resumed the shoot. The makers started broadcasting the fresh episodes from July 22. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah timings, the channel telecasts the show on its previous time slot, that is 8:30 PM.

Interestingly, TMKOC is one of the highest TRP gaining shows. Reportedly, even during the nationwide lockdown period, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was just the next most-watched show after Ramayan and Mahabharat. Talking about airing new episodes of TV serials, daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 among many others have begun telecasting fresh episodes. Meanwhile, SAB TV has started telecasting the new episodes of all their sitcoms, including Tenali Rama, Bhakarwadi, Maddam Sir and Aladdin, among many others.

