'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Opens Up About Shooting Amid COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Dilip Joshi has recently joined the sets of the popular show and has resumed shooting for the same. While restarting work after a long break, the actor who plays the role of Jethalal in the show, opened up to a media outlet about his experience of shooting amid the Coronavirus scare. The actor even revealed how the entire cast including him has adapted to the new normal and also shared some of his concerns at home.

Dilip Joshi reveals precautions adopted on sets of TMKOC

While explaining his worries after resuming work, the 52-year actor shared that fear is always there at the back of everyone's minds as they are surrounded by other people wearing masks, gloves and getting themselves sanitized every second. Dilip reportedly said that though he is happy to be back on sets after a long hiatus, he said that the entire environment on the set has changed completely and by the end of the day one gets mentally drained. Because of the lockdown, the actors are now working extra hours just to give fresh episodes to the people which were stalled due to the ongoing pandemic As per reports, Dilip Joshi is working 10 hours a day in a shift from 8 am to 6 pm to bank fresh episodes.

Though the shoots have resumed, however, the production houses and the entire crew is abiding by the precautionary measures and protocol set by the government. Sharing the set of safety measures adopted on the sets of TMKOC, the actor said that Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creator and producer of the show has ensured that all the SOPs are strictly followed. The actor adds that Asit has gone out of his way to make shooting for the whole team a comfortable and safe zone. The team has many safety pieces of equipment on the sets including a sanitization tunnel, doctors to monitor temperature and oxygen levels at every interval. The actor further mentioned that a UV Ray machine to sanitize jewelry and other equipment is also kept on the sets for proper safety of all.

The senior actor also reportedly admitted that the script of the show has been twisted and made it more connecting by including the COVID-19 crisis element. However since the number of actors on the sets has been restricted, the actor reportedly said that certain changes have been made to the story. Dilip reportedly asserted that they are shooting with a maximum of four actors per episode. Apart from the cast, he also revealed that the crew of the show has also been cut short. Talking about the upcoming episodes of the much-awaited show, the actor said the popular television show will have episodes that build on the awareness of precautions that are crucial in these trying times of Coronavirus.

