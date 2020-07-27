Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal Joins IG;fans Say They Were 'literally Waiting'

Dilip Joshi, who is also known as Jethalal from the popular comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally joined Instagram and his fans are happy to have him on the platform. The actor joined Instagram recently and has already crossed over 100 thousand followers. Dilip Joshi, who is loved for his character of Jethalal, has been receiving tremendous love from fans ever since he has joined the platform. The actor had to even post a video thanking all his fans for the love and support they have shown him in a small amount of time. The actor expressed his gratitude and even made a request to his fans.

Dilip Joshi joins Instagram and his fans can't keep calm

Dilip Joshi has been playing the character of Jethalal for a long time and has created a special bond with viewers through the character. The hilarious character that he plays has been loved by fans for several years and therefore fans had always requested the actor to join the social media platform.

Therefore, on Sunday, Dilip Joshi took Instagram by storm by joining the platform and his fans were simply delighted to have him. The actor soon touched 100 thousand followers and will soon reach up to 200 thousand as his followers count is on the rise since yesterday. The first post Dilip Joshi shared was of his family members. He can be seen having a jolly time with his brother and his mother while looking all dapper.

The first picture itself got Dilip Joshi over 100 thousand likes. As time went by, the comments section too was flooded with comments from fans who were quite delighted to have the actor on Instagram.

After watching the tremendous love shown by fans, Dilip Joshi was touched by the love and decided to post a video. In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star thanked all his fans for the immense love shown to him and also for the spectacular welcome they gave him on the platform.

The actor then further addressed the issue with fake accounts and said that he does not approve of such activity and requested the makers of the fake accounts to refrain from doing so as it may portray him in a bad light. Thus, Dilip Joshi ended his video by once again thanking all his fans for the lovely welcome.

