Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani And Munmun Dutta’s Unseen Pic Unmissable

The fans of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were in for a happy surprise on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, when the new episodes of the comedy show started airing after a gap of four long months. The episodes also started a hilarious meme fest on Twitter with fans having mixed reactions to the new episodes. Now, a throwback picture of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta has been going viral on social media. Disha and Munmun who play Dayaben and Babita respectively on the show can be seen in a glamorous avatar in this lovely throwback picture.

Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta's throwback picture

Talking about the picture, Disha can be seen sporting a red polka-dotted saree with a golden blouse. She had opted for sleek hair with statement earrings and a golden purse with the entire look. The actor looks unrecognizable as she can be seen in an avatar which is a stark contrast from her traditional Dayaben look from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Munmun who seldom goes wrong with her sartorial choices can be seen sporting a sleeveless purple attire with a frilly skirt.

She has complemented the look with a radiant makeup along with a beaded neckpiece. Disha had shared the beautiful picture with Munmun on the latter's birthday. The two actors are inevitably raising the glam quotient with this look. Take a look at their throwback picture.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, even though the show is back with fresh episodes, fans missed Disha on-screen who has been missing from the show for over two years now. According to media reports, Disha had gone on maternity leave in September 2017. The actor had reportedly just returned for a cameo appearance in October 2019. There were rumours doing the rounds that the actor may return to the show for a special episode but nothing has been unveiled yet by the makers.

Meanwhile, Munmun had recently revealed to a daily about resuming shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and adapting to the new normal. The actor also had that she was looking forward to getting back to work. Munmun had also revealed that different people have a different opinion on getting back to the routine but she is one of those who wants to get back to her work and start leading a normal life. She also said that everyone has done their part by staying at home but now they have to look at the larger picture too.

