Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah recalls his struggling days as an actor

Samay Shah on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most beloved cast members. The actor, in an interview with a news portal, opened up about his future plans. Samay also went on to discuss his struggling days before becoming a famous actor in the industry.

Gogi played by Samay Shah is one of the most entertaining characters from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The character has garnered Samay immense love from his fans who appreciate his work and acting skills. However, according to a news portal, things were quite different for Samay when he first began taking steps in the industry. In the interview, Samay Shah revealed that there was a time when he actually had to sleep on floors. However, the dream of owning a house someday was something that kept him going.

Samay revealed that in 2017, he fulfilled his dream of purchasing his home. The actor currently owns a flat in Mumbai and lives there with his family. The actor revealed that his further plans are to redecorate the house and make some interior changes. The 2BHK flat owned by him is a large property; however, the actor and his family have expressed their wish to extend this and add one extra room making it a 3BHK. Samay Shah mentioned that due to the balconies available, there is enough space for him to extend the flat and his family also agrees with this decision.

Further on, the actor mentioned the interior work has not begun as of now and may take up to 5-6 months to get fully completed. However, till then Samay Shah and his family are living in their old house. Samay also pointed out that his family is a strong believer in Vaastu and hence certain changes will be made to the house as per these implications. Samay expressed that he is very pleased and called it his dream home, according to a news portal. On the work front, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting has currently been halted; however, the reruns of the show are still continuing to provide laughter to its viewers.

