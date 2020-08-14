'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Gets Nostalgic About His Trip

Ever since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has made his Instagram debut, he has been treating his fans with some lovely throwback pictures. His fans have also been showering him with immense love and adulation. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures from one of his trips that he had taken along with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast.

Dilip Joshi becomes nostalgic of his trip

The actor shared a couple of pictures from his trip to the Brahmagiri Hills in Trimbakeshwar wherein in one of them he can be seen posing in a location overlooking the mountains. The actor can be seen donning a grey raincoat indicating the rainy and pleasant weather of the place. He also shared some picturesque locations from his trip which may make anyone want to embark on a road trip again. Lastly, the Hum Apke Hain Kaun actor also shared a picture with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. The picture had the maker of the show, Asit Modi along with Mandar Chandwarkar who plays Atmaram Bhide and actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays Roshan Sodhi in the show.

Dilip Joshi walked for over 10 hours in the trip

The actor also shared a beautiful caption with the pictures. He stated that the rainy weather currently reminded him of the amazing spiritual trip that he had taken with his Taarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah cast. He also added that he had gone to this trip two years ago, on this day. Dilip also wrote that he along with the rest of the cast of the show had walked for about 10 hours and had covered a distance of 30 kilometers. The actor also credited his co-actor Mandar and the latter's family for making the trip possible. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Talking about the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah it airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV. The show has also been dubbed in the Marathi language for the Marathi audience. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shoot for the serial was kept on a halt by the makers. But, earlier in July, almost after four months break, the team had gone on to resume the shoot. The makers started broadcasting the fresh episodes from July 22, 2020. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah timings, the channel telecasts the show on its previous time slot, which is 8:30 PM.

