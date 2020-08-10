Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Actor Mayur Vakani's Astonishing Portrait Of Rita Reporter

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on television. This family-friendly show has been on air since 2008 and the lead actors of the show have a huge fan following. After the break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show is now back on TV and has started airing again since July 22, 2020.

The show recently completed its 12-year anniversary on July 28. Take a look at the time when the character of Sundar aka Mayur Vakani created a beautiful portrait of Rita Reporter.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Mayur Vakani creates a portrait

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur, who plays the role of Sundar, recently surprised the director of the show Malav Rajda by gifting him his latest creation. Mayur Vakani is actually a noted sculptor and is famous for creating beautiful life-like portraits of known personalities, which he shares on his Instagram profile.

Mayur recently made a portrait of director Malav Rajda's wife Priya Ahuja and their son Ardaas. Priya Ahuja actually plays the role of Rita Reporter in the show. To thank Mayur for his gesture, Malav shared a post on Instagram sharing the portraits that were made by Mayur Vakani. Malav Rajda took to Instagram to showcase his talented actor's skills stating, "Jethalal ji bilkul sahi kehte hai...sundar kalakar hai..waake hi @mayur_vakani you are a kalakar...wat a lovely portrait you have made of ardaas n @priyaahujarajda...thank you sooooo much".

'Taarak Mehta...' episodes updates

Navina Bole is all set to make her comeback on the small screen after a hiatus of more than a year. The actor had welcomed a baby girl on May 9, 2019, and she named her Kimaayra. She is all set to play a cameo, portraying the role of a doctor. Fans of the show have also been missing their Dayaben aka Disha Vakani for a long time now. She took a break about two years ago as she wanted to spend time with her family and, since then, fans have been waiting for her comeback. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her return to the show.

Promo Image courtesy: Mayur Vakani & Malav Rajda Instagram

