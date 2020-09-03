'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Creator's Next Song To Be On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently spoke about what he has been planning for his next music video. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, the artist revealed that his next piece will be based on clips from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the characters have a natural rhythm and a different way of talking. He also put out his thoughts on Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 announcement which took most people by surprise.

Yashraj Mukhate’s next on TMKOC

Yashraj Mukhate has been the talk of the town ever since he went viral for his Saath Nibhana Saathiya parody rap song. In a recent interview with the portal, Yashraj Mukhate said that the content he picks is already funny and all he has to do is add music to it. He revealed that he will be doing something on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. All the characters have a certain way of speaking which is rhythmic in its own way. In such cases, Yashraj Mukhate believes it becomes easier for him to make music out of it. He also stated that he creates original music content as well. So such viral videos bring him more audience on original pieces.

Yashraj Mukhate was also asked about his music-making process and execution. The artist said that he keeps saving interesting videos and then makes a beat according to the dialogue of the piece. He also decides the pitch and tempo of the video from there. He gives the song an intro, chorus, and everything else that makes the audience listen to it on loop.

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame after his rap song ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ went viral across social media platforms. The song features a dramatic dialogue exchange between Kokilaben, Rashi and Gopi Bahu, which has been given a musical twist with upbeat music. The song went so viral that the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya decided to bring in the second instalment of the show.

Speaking about the idea of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Yashraj Mukhate said that he was quite shocked to see such a development. He believed they are smart people who saw the clip struck a chord and moved accordingly. He was of the opinion that the second season of the show would do just as well as the first one.

