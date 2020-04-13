'Bigg Boss' Fame Dimpy Ganguly Gives Birth To Second Child On Easter Eve

Dimpy Ganguly of Bigg Boss season 8 fame shared the news of welcoming a baby boy into the world on her Instagram account. The actress and reality television star penned her emotions to the world and also thanked many for their kind words and support during the time of her pregnancy. Dimpy Ganguly’s happiness knows no bounds in the posts that she has shared so far.

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly’s emotional post after childbirth

Dimpy Ganguly welcomed her baby boy, Aryaan Roy, on April 11, 2020. She shared a picture of her baby’s tiny feet inside a heart made out of her palms. Dimpy wrote, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! 🐰 Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.” Many friends and relatives shared well wishes for the new member of the Roy family.

Here is the adorable picture of Dimpy’s little one

Earlier Dimpy had shared her baby bump with an emotional note on motherhood. She had written, “Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier. The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a paediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say, fortune favours the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us every day! Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach.”

Dimpy Ganguly was popularly known for her short marriage with Rahul Mahajan on reality show Rahul Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 8. Dimpy is married to a Dubai based entrepreneur Rohit Roy. Rohit Roy and Dimpy Ganguly got married in 2015. She already is a mother to a 3-year-old, Reanna.

