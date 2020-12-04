Dipannita Sharma To Star In 'Rudrakaal'; Here Is What You Need To Know

Dipannita Sharma is a popular actor and model and has appeared in a number of TV shows and a few films. While Dipannita hasn’t been seen in action a lot in recent times, the news of her making a comeback in the television industry have started to surface. It is being said that the actor isn’t just making a comeback on television, but is making a comeback in a genre that happens to be her favourite. Here is more about her return to television.

Dipannita Sharma to make her comeback in Rudrakaal

Dipannita has made an appearance and worked in some well-known films and a handful of TV shows. It is now been revealed that she will be playing a role in the upcoming show of Rudrakaal on Star Plus, according to Tribune India. Dipannita went also went on to reveal that thrillers are his favourite genre of cinema, which also happens to be the genre of this show and said that she was thrilled to be a part of this project. Rudrakaal is a finite series that will be aired on Star plus.

ALSO READ: 'War' Actress Slams Kapil Sharma & Sanjay Dutt For Joking About The Score Of '300 GFs'

Dipannita Sharma will be portraying the role of Gayatri Chittoda, the wife of a DCP officer. She revealed that Rudrakaal also happens to be the first finite television series of her career. She made a quip about being fortunate about getting a project that is to her liking right after the Coronavirus lockdown. The plot of Rudrakaal involves around an IPS officer who is given the task of investigating the murder of his former mentor. Playing the wife of the lead character, viewers will likely be getting to see her in a major role. The Rudrakaal cast includes herself and Bhanu Uday as well as Rudraksha Jaiswal, according to auditionsdate.com. More actors are likely to join the cast.

ALSO READ: Samir Sharma's Death: Mugdha Godse, Mohit Raina And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Dipannita Sharma was one of the top five contestants of Miss India 1998 and she went ahead to claim the title of ‘Miss Photogenic’ in the competition. Her debut came with the film 16 December, released in the year 2002. Since then, she has appeared in a number of well-known films such as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jodi Breakers, War and more. In television, she has worked in popular shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bewafaa Sii Wafa and more.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's 'Thug Le' And Other Bollywood Songs With 'boys Vs Girls' Concept

ALSO READ: Three Bollywood Movies Where The Supporting Actors Stole The Limelight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.