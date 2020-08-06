Samir Sharma's Death: Mugdha Godse, Mohit Raina And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Television actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor is known for his role in the show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke. The actor was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling in his Ahinsa Marg, Malad West apartment. It has been reported that he died by suicide.

Celebrities pay tribute after Samir Sharma’s death

RIP!!! #SameerSharma

deepest condolences to the family ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½

Om Shanti... — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) August 6, 2020

Bollywood actor Mugdha Godse took to her Twitter account and shared her condolences for the family. She shared a simple post where she wrote ‘rest in peace’ and the words ‘Om Shanti’ towards the end of the post. Apart from the Bollywood actor, popular television celebrities have also paid their tribute on their social media account.

You came home for a get together with a friend . You were affable , instantly likeable & had such a warm vibe. We spoke about my sister because you had worked with her in a tv show&then I sadly never met you. Would ask about you often though. R.I.P #SameerSharma . I’m speechless — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) August 6, 2020

Popular television actress Dipannita Sharma took to her Twitter account and wrote that she’s speechless after the demise of Samir Sharma. She wrote she recalled that Samir had come to her house for a get together along with a friend. She even mentioned that he was ‘likeable’ and had a ‘great vibe’. Despite visiting Dipannita Sharma’s house, she revealed that she missed out on a chance to meet the actor.

Sharma stated that Samir Sharma met her sister because that two had acted in a television show together. However, she mentioned that she would often ask about him. Television actor Gautam Rode also paid tribute to the late actor. He shared a black-and-white picture of Samir Sharma on his Twitter account. He captioned the picture with the simple rest in peace and added praying hands emoji.

Television actor Mohit Raina also paid tribute to Samir Sharma. He wrote the words ‘Om Shanti’ on his Instagram story. He also shared a picture of the actor and added a single candle at the end of the post. Samir Sharma’s demise has come as a shock to a lot of television industry actors.

Samir Sharma wrote a cryptic post about depression

Samir Sharma had earlier shared a cryptic post talking about bipolar disorder and depression. In the post, Samir Sharma mentioned that mental health is often ignored and that depression is a 'lonely disease'. He mentioned that mental conditions cannot be diagnosed like physical conditions and hence it is highly misunderstood by many. He further goes on to talk about how difficult it is for a person to take the decision to end his or her own life. In the post, he urged his fans to stop the prejudice against going to a psychiatrist and to love people without conditions. He had concluded the post by saying, “ignore the ignorant, it’s your life not theirs.”

