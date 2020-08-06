Dipika Chikhlia Shares Picture Of Ramayan's Sita As A 'carry Forward Of Yesterday's Mood'

As the country rejoiced the Bhoomi Pujan of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya, Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia also took to her social media to join in on the celebrations. She posted a video of herself as she lit a diya and asked people to join the celebration as well. Still rejoicing the same mood, Ramayan's Sita took to her social media to 'carry forward' her yesterday's mood and added a word of caution for her fans. Take a look.

Dipika Chikhlia shares a picture of Ramayan's Sita after Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Dipika Chikhlia took to her social media on August 6 to share a picture of her as Ramayan's Sita. She wrote in the caption, "Carry forward of yesterday’s mood so the upload picture ....ðŸ˜Š". She further offered her prayers to the city of Beirut. The Ramayan actor further urged people to stay home and stay safe as there is a red alert declared in Mumbai and Gujarat. Chikhlia further wrote, "prayers to all. Mumbai has time and again seen crazy rains and much more, we have overcome as a city all of it, it’s our cities strength and determination to bounce back every-time ... .. take care, be safe be responsible".

Fans were quick to jump to the comments section to react to the picture. Praising Dipika Chikhlia, one user wrote, "Mam so cuteeee", while others continued to drop down heart emojis. Also joining in on the celebrations for Ayodhya, many users commented, "Jai Shree RamðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™".

She earlier shared a video of herself celebrating the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She greeted her fans in the video and congratulated everyone for the Bhoomi Pujan. She further urged everyone to join in on the celebrations and wrote in the caption, "This is a matter of pride for all Indians ...homecoming and welcoming the lord back after a struggle of 500 years". [sic]

Meanwhile, the actor is once again gaining attention post the re-run of Ramayan amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Along with her, her co-stars Sunil Lahri and Arun Govil are also enjoying huge popularity once again. The trio has since then appeared in various TV shows and Dipika and Lahri are quite active on their social media.

