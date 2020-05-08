Ramayan Diaries: This Is How Hanuman Helped Creator Ramanand Sagar Write The Script

The Ramayan cast got together after 30 years to discuss the impact of the series in today's world versus how it was then. Not only that, but they also shared other interesting trivia from the sets. In a media interaction, the son of Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar, Prem Sagar recalled how Lord Hanuman helped his late father write the script for the show.

Ramayan was inspired by Hanuman

Prem Sagar recalled that during the writing process for Ramayan, his late father, Ramanand Sagar used to suffer from writer's block sometimes. In such a situation Ramanand Sagar would pray to a bronze statue of Hanuman that he brought on the sets for inspiration and duly received answers. Later, he established the statue of Hanuman in a temple.

During the conversation, Prem Sagar talked about his father's process of writing during the show. "He would meet and discuss with sages and scholars for the script of Ramayan to retain the credibility of the epic. He also introduced new concepts like the gurukul and the scene where Bharat questions Dasharath about his decision to send Ram into exile. Prem Sagar also added that Ramanand Sagar had read 14 different versions of Ramayan including a Persian translation to create his own unique version for the show.'' He also said that his father's deep and thorough research was for a cause that he believed in. "My father wanted the show to have a strong cultural impact on the audience, that had been diluted through different versions through the ages," he said.

Ramayan was aired from 1987 to 1988 with as many as 78 episodes. During the Coronavirus lockdown, it was re-run to keep people entertained. However, there was a huge response from netizens, many of whom expressed their nostalgia for the drama.

Image credit: Dipika Chikhlia

The Ramayan cast included Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The role of Raavan was immortalised by the late actor, Arvind Trivedi. Ramanand Sagar had written and directed the drama.

